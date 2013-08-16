Lunchbreak: Chef Jill Houk makes grilled pound cake

Fiesta Fresh Avocado Salsa Topper

Ingredients:

4 beef franks

1/2 avocado, peeled, cored and chopped

1/4 cup chopped seeded tomato

2 Tablespoons finely chopped red onion

2 Tablespoons chopped cilantro

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded, chopped

2 teaspoons fresh lime juice

4 hot dog buns

Directions:

Prepare franks according to package directions. Combine avocado, tomato, red onion, cilantro, jalapeno pepper and lime juice separately in a bowl. Fill buns with franks. Top each with the fresh avocado salsa mixture; serve immediately.

Grilled Pound Cake and Berries

Ingredients

1 (10.75 ounces) package frozen pound cake, thawed

1 cup Greek style lemon yogurt

assorted fruit toppers (such as sliced strawberries or blueberries)

Directions

Slice thawed pound cake into 1/2-inch slices. Spray both sides lightly with cooking spray. Grill over medium heat until lightly browned (1-2 minutes per side). Top with Greek style lemon yogurt or ice cream and fresh sliced strawberries and blueberries.

