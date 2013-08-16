CHICAGO AREA SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND EARLY DISMISSALS

Lunchbreak: Chef Jill Houk makes grilled pound cake

Posted 11:00 AM, August 16, 2013, by , Updated at 08:59AM, August 9, 2013
Fiesta Fresh Avocado Salsa Topper

Ingredients:
4 beef franks
1/2 avocado, peeled, cored and chopped
1/4 cup chopped seeded tomato
2 Tablespoons finely chopped red onion
2 Tablespoons chopped cilantro
1 jalapeno pepper, seeded, chopped
2 teaspoons fresh lime juice
4 hot dog buns

Directions:
Prepare franks according to package directions. Combine avocado, tomato, red onion, cilantro, jalapeno pepper and lime juice separately in a bowl. Fill buns with franks. Top each with the fresh avocado salsa mixture; serve immediately.

Grilled Pound Cake and Berries

Ingredients
1 (10.75 ounces) package frozen pound cake, thawed
1 cup Greek style lemon yogurt
assorted fruit toppers (such as sliced strawberries or blueberries)

Directions
Slice thawed pound cake into 1/2-inch slices. Spray both sides lightly with cooking spray. Grill over medium heat until lightly browned (1-2 minutes per side). Top with Greek style lemon yogurt or ice cream and fresh sliced strawberries and blueberries.

www.hillshirebrands.com

