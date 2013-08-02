As soon as gates opened this morning fans stormed the fields in Grant Park for the 2013 Lollpalooza fetival
Video: Fans rush to the field on Lollapalooza Day 1
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Playoff primer: What Bears fans need to know before going to Soldier Field
-
Bears fever grips Chicago ahead of Sunday’s playoff game
-
Eagles fans Venmo Cody Parkey money for missing field goal
-
Packers fan loses bid to wear team colors on sidelines for Sunday’s Chicago Bears game
-
A bald eagle got confused during the National Anthem and landed on fans at the Cotton Bowl
-
-
Bear Down! Bears take on Eagles in Wild Card game
-
Goose Island invites ‘armchair kickers’ to make field goal; prizes on the line
-
Bears fans ‘partying like it’s 1985’ after win over Packers clinches division
-
With shades of ’85, Bears team sparking the city’s imagination
-
Kalyn Kahler recaps the Bears’ Wild Card loss to the Eagles on Sports Feed
-
-
NFL changes Cody Parkey’s missed field goal to a block, but ‘double doink’ will live on
-
Rolling Stones coming to Chicago’s Soldier Field
-
Bears fall to Eagles in heartbreaking end to the season