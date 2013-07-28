CHICAGO AREA SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND EARLY DISMISSALS

2 dead in Lake Michigan plane crash

Posted 7:47 AM, July 28, 2013, by and , Updated at 08:19AM, July 28, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

crashAt least two people are dead after a small plane crashed into Lake Michigan near Milwaukee.

The plane went down at about 3pm Saturday afternoon.

Search crews found what was left of a 1975 Piper single-engine plane.

The bodies of the pilot and another man were recovered from the water.

The pilot was identified as William Gensler, a flight instructor from Racine.

The Coast Guard says the plane could hold four people, so they are continuing to search for more victims.

The plane was en route from Racine to Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s