1 year since fatal Glenview bridge collapse, still no answers

Today marks one year since a railroad bridge collapse in Glenview killed two people.

The area under the bridge remains blocked off, a painful reminder for the children of Burton and Zorine Lindner.

The Lindners’ two sons say they’re frustrated with Union Pacific’s investigation.

The rail company has yet to determine the cause of the collapse, but preliminary information suggests extreme heat caused kinks in the rails, forcing a train to derail and collapse the bridge.

A railroad employee says they asked for a track inspection right before the accident, but the inspector didn’t arrive before the derailment.