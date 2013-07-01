Take a look at some of the best mug shots of the week.
Mug shots of the week
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
#FeedonThis: Man Crush Monday gets a new look
-
Doctors’ son died 10 days before flu shot appointment. Now, they want to save your child
-
Wife, alleged soldier lover, charged in New Year’s Eve murder of Army sergeant
-
Blackhawks remain competitive, but settle for just a point against the Predators
-
2 men injured after Woodlawn shooting
-
-
MONSTER’S MASH: Chase continues to be the ‘perfectionist’
-
Northwestern saves their best for last in winning a Big Ten West title
-
J.B. Pritzker sworn in as 43rd Governor of Illinois, outlines priorities in inaugural address
-
Unlike the last week of games, the Blackhawks can’t keep up in loss to the Devils
-
No signs of a deal to end partial government shutdown
-
-
Man charged in Jazmine Barnes’ killing as investigation takes a ‘new direction’
-
Chicago birthplace of Walt Disney will open to public after restoration
-
HAWL IN: 25 years later, can Notre Dame finally snap the ‘BC curse’?