The man behind the benches, NBC Sports hockey analyst Pierre McGuire calls the Stanley Cup Final between the Blackhawks and Bruins the best final in the last 25 years. He also talks about Bryan Bickell heading to free agency and the performance of Corey Crawford.
NHL analyst Pierre McGuire talks Blackhawks Stanley Cup
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
