CHICAGO AREA SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND EARLY DISMISSALS

NHL analyst Pierre McGuire talks Blackhawks Stanley Cup

Posted 11:05 AM, June 27, 2013, by and , Updated at 11:15AM, June 27, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The man behind the benches, NBC Sports hockey analyst Pierre McGuire calls the Stanley Cup Final between the Blackhawks and Bruins the best final in the last 25 years. He also talks about Bryan Bickell heading to free agency and the performance of Corey Crawford.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 comments