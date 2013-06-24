Doorman hailed as hero after thwarting attack on woman

A doorman in the Gold Coast is being called a hero after coming to the aid of a woman early Sunday morning.

Cornell Wrightington was waiting for his doorman shift to end when suddenly something on the sidewalk early Sunday didn’t look quite right. A woman on her cell phone was being followed near State St and Oak St downtown. She was not aware of the man tailing her from behind.

“I felt the situation was going bad,” he said. . Wrightington followed them both. As he walked down the alley and got close he could hear screams.

The Army veteran sprang into action.

Wrightington found a few choice words he had stored away and told the attacker to get away from the woman. The man took off and the woman was ok.

No weapon was involved.