Blackhawks Game Day: Hossa out for Game 3

BOSTON — When the Stanley Cup Final is tied after two games, the winner of the third game historically goes on to win the whole thing 84 percent of the time.

The Chicago Blackhawks’ chances to win that game became precipitously more difficult in warmups Monday: Winger Marian Hossa suffered an injury that will cause him to miss Game 3 at TD Banknorth Garden.

Hossa is out, according to the final roster report submitted by the Hawks, and Ben Smith will take his place in the lineup. Hossa has 15 points in 19 postseason games for the Hawks.

This while the Hawks had a huge imperative to play to the level they believe they can.

“We have much more to give,” captain Jonathan Toews said. “Considering that, we’re in a good spot in the series. They’re going to be jumping, they’re going to have a lot of energy, but for us, we just have to play smart and stay calm and stay with it and keep working. No matter what happens, we’ll keep going back at them the way we have all playoffs.”

The series shifts to TD Banknorth Garden, which bodes well on several levels for the Bruins. First, the Bruins are already 3-0 in Game 3s this postseason. The Hawks entered at 0-3 in the third game of a series.

And home teams have won the last nine Game 3s in the Stanley Cup final, with the 2002 Red Wings the last road team to pull off a victory in that scenario.

“I believe in momentum,” Hawks winger Bryan Bickell said. “We need to get it early here tonight.”

