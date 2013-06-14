Chicago In-Water Boat Show: Flyboards, Quadskis, electric boats on display this weekend

On tonight’s WGN News at Five, I’ll be hanging out at the Chicago In-Water Boat Show. There is all kinds of water recreation on display at the 31st Street Harbor through Sunday, including Flyboards, an ATV / jet ski hybrid known as a Quadski, electric boats and other in-water accessories for sale. We’ll have a preview of all of it coming up on the news – and you can watch me face plant on the Flyboard plenty of times. The video will be posted here after the show. Here’s more about the event this weekend…

Chicago In-Water Boat Show | June 13-16 | Saturday 10-6, Sunday 10-5 | The 31st Street Harbor | 16-over $10, 15-under FREE | chicagowaterboatshow.com