Cool and dry start to the workweek

Chilly north to northeast winds are expected to keep area temperatures in the 60s through Monday, as high pressure passes across the upper Great Lakes.

The flow of cool, dry air may not be welcome for beachgoers, but it does provide a stable atmosphere, free from the threat of severe weather. Though Chicago experienced localized wind damage and areas of heavy rainfall this past week, the area was spared the worst of recent severe weather episodes that devastated areas of the Midwest.

Dry weather is forecast to continue into Wednesday, before showers and thunderstorms return.

June weather can quickly turn volatile. Chicago’s climate record suggests temperatures can range from near freezing early in the month, to well over 100 degrees. As tropical air masses to our south become hotter and more humid, the potential exists for rapid storm development.

