Morning commuters face shut down of CTA’s Red Line

Plenty of frustration and headaches on Chicago’s South Side as the CTA’s Red Line reconstruction project kicked into full swing Sunday.

The Dan Ryan branch of the Red Line shut down at 2 a.m. Sunday, forcing thousands of riders to find an alternate way to get around.

Nine Red Line stops from Cermak South to 95th Street are now closed until October as crews build a brand new track.

The CTA has worked for more than a year to alert riders and set up alternate routes and shuttle buses to the Green Line and Metra trains.

But, there were plenty of delays and questions as commuters tried to find their way around.

Free shuttle buses to the Green Line Garfield Stop will run 24 hours a day during the project.

Metra is also offering special passes to be used with CTA cards.