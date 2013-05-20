CHICAGO AREA SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND EARLY DISMISSALS

Morning commuters face shut down of CTA’s Red Line

Posted 9:14 AM, May 20, 2013, by and
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Plenty of frustration and headaches on Chicago’s South Side as the CTA’s Red Line reconstruction project kicked into full swing Sunday.

The Dan Ryan branch of the Red Line shut down at 2 a.m. Sunday, forcing thousands of riders to find an alternate way to get around.

Nine Red Line stops from Cermak South to 95th Street are now closed until October as crews build a brand new track.

The CTA has worked for more than a year to alert riders and set up alternate routes and shuttle buses to the Green Line and Metra trains.

But, there were plenty of delays and questions as commuters tried to find their way around.

Free shuttle buses to the Green Line Garfield Stop will run 24 hours a day during the project.

Metra is also offering special passes to be used with CTA cards.

Need help working around the @CTA RED LINE closure from 95th-Cermak? Use this trip planner: www.transitchicago.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 comments