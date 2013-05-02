CHICAGO AREA SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND EARLY DISMISSALS

Boy, 10, shot on West Side

Posted 3:30 PM, May 2, 2013, by and , Updated at 04:03PM, May 2, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A 10-year-old boy is recovering Thursday after being shot in front of his Chicago home.

Relatives say Jaylen Price was playing in his yard with friends Wednesday night in the 900 block of North Waller Avenue.

At about 8 p.m., police say shots were fired from down the block One bullet bounced off a pole and hit the third grader in the buttocks.

Jaylen was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where doctors say he is in good condition

No arrests have been made yet.

 

