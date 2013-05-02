Boy, 10, shot on West Side

A 10-year-old boy is recovering Thursday after being shot in front of his Chicago home.

Relatives say Jaylen Price was playing in his yard with friends Wednesday night in the 900 block of North Waller Avenue.

At about 8 p.m., police say shots were fired from down the block One bullet bounced off a pole and hit the third grader in the buttocks.

Jaylen was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where doctors say he is in good condition

No arrests have been made yet.