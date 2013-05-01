WGN’s Dean Richards interview 2 of the stars from Chicago’s “Book of Mormon”
Chicago’s “Book of Mormon” stars on the Tony Award winning musical
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Midday Fix: Broadway in Chicago’s Fiddler On The Roof
-
Midday Fix: Live performance from The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
-
Midday Fix: Live performance from the stars of Miss Saigon
-
How much below normal were November temperatures?
-
Actor Sean Hayes, husband composer Scott Icenogle get surprise serenade by Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus
-
-
State refuses permit for R. Kelly concert in Springfield
-
Oscars 2019 nominations: The complete list
-
Michelle Obama stops by former high school, speaks with Chicago students
-
Michelle Obama kicks off book tour at United Center
-
Former pro-skater and author Brandon Novak on battling addiction
-
-
Chicago teacher’s book helps pre-K students cope with death
-
Chicago Fire’s David Eigenberg Returns!
-
WATCH: 2018 Chicago Christmas tree lighting in Millennium Park