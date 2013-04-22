Federal trial in Crestwood water case begins today

The former water department chief of Crestwood is scheduled to go on trial this week in federal court.

Prosecutors accused village officials, including Theresa Neubauer, lied to residents and the Illinois EPA when they said Crestwood was getting all of its water from Lake Michigan. However, some water was coming from a well tainted with cancer causing chemicals.

Another water department official pleaded guilty to making a false statement earlier this month.

The village faces more than 100 lawsuits from residents who claim they developed cancer and other diseases from polluted water.