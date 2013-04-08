Abused pit bull rescued in Park Forest dies

A pregnant pit bull rescued after she was hit by a car in south suburban Park Forest, died Sunday.

Three-year-old Petunia was found Thursday, walking down the street with fractured teeth, and burns on her body.

Veterinarians determined she had been hit by a car. They also believe she had been lit on fire. Petunia had sustained internal damage, and burns over 25 percent of her body.

Petunia was given medicine and treated with hyrdo-therapy for her burns, but did not survive.

She was able to deliver ten puppies on Friday.

Although five were still born, five are healthy, and are now in a foster home.