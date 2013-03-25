Tiger Woods regains world No. 1 ranking

Tiger Woods regained the No. 1 spot in the world golf rankings, winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Monday in Orlando, Florida.

Woods won the tournament for the eighth time, tying Sam Snead for the most times winning one event in a career.

Woods shot a fourth-round 70 Monday and beat Justin Rose by two strokes. Rory McIlroy slides to No. 2 in the world rankings.

