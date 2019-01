A stomach bug that’s made countless people sick on cruise ships is now sending many children to the doctor’s office, and the emergency room.

A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concludes norovirus sickens an estimated one million American kids younger than five each year.

The CDC estimates the cost of those illnesses at more than $273 million annually.

Norovirus causes nausea, diarrhea, vomiting and stomach cramps, and it’s very contagious.