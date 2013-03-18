CHICAGO AREA SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND EARLY DISMISSALS

2 teens shot inside vehicle on North Side

Posted 6:32 AM, March 18, 2013, by and , Updated at 08:10AM, March 18, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Two male teenagers were shot inside a vehicle in the North Center neighborhood.

The shooting happened late Sunday night near Irving Park and Western Avenue.

Police say someone in another vehicle pulled alongside the victims and opened fire.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the head.

A 17-year-old was shot in the shoulder.

The victims are in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 comments