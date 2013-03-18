2 teens shot inside vehicle on North Side

Two male teenagers were shot inside a vehicle in the North Center neighborhood.
The shooting happened late Sunday night near Irving Park and Western Avenue.
Police say someone in another vehicle pulled alongside the victims and opened fire.
An 18-year-old man was shot in the head.
A 17-year-old was shot in the shoulder.
The victims are in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
4 comments
alex
we should vote to shut the hold city down to make it a better place to live in like what the hell people……
Vanessa
Such B.S. with news reporting these days. The young man died and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Vanessa
Wrong story, sorry.