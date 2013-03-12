Rose Still Waiting to Feel Normal

By K.C. Johnson, Tribune reporter2:36 p.m. CDT, March 12, 2013

LOS ANGELES — Speaking on the 10-month anniversary of surgery to repair the torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, Derrick Rose said he still isn’t sure if he’ll play this season but has suffered no setbacks during his rehabilitation.

“I’m waiting to that day where I feel normal,” Rose said before Tuesday’s practice at UCLA. “Until then, I will just wait. I haven’t had any pressure from the organization. No one has to push me to go out there to play.

“My teammates have been doing great, playing hard for me. They’re out there fighting so that’s a good sign. And we’re winning games. So I’m not worried about anything right now.”

Rose said he can do everything physically, downplayed the hubbub over recent comments about his hamstring pain and said the main hurdle he has to clear is the mental one.

“I can do everything,” Rose said. “It’s just me having the confidence to do it and me feeling normal.

“I don’t have a (return) date to tell you the truth. I’m just taking my time. I haven’t taken any steps back. I’m getting stronger every day. I did every workout possible. The workouts are getting a lot easier. I’m moving in the right direction.

“When I’m out there not thinking and just reacting, that’s how I know I’ll be ready.”

Rose said he isn’t surprised by the mental component to the rehabilitation.

“I knew going in,” he said. “This is a major surgery. I just think with any surgery, mentally, you’re just going to have to get over the hump. That’s what I’m doing now. I’m able to play but it’s just getting over that hump. Then I should be fine.”

Rose downplayed any rift with the organization about his return and addressed critical comments his brother, Reggie, made of Bulls’ management failing to acquire enough talent for the first time.

“Crazy, making up stuff,” Rose said of a rift with the organization. “Everybody assumes everything. I’m the last person that someone will have a confrontation with. I’m not trying to argue with anyone. Everything has been great. It’s crazy. You hear all the stories that are going on and none of them are true.

“My brother is my brother. I;m going to have his back no matter what. Comments, he had to say something. That’s his opinion. I feel like the organization has been doing a great job of getting people around me. He just had to get it off his chest.”

The Bulls, who will be without Rose, Richard Hamilton, Kirk Hinrich and Taj Gibson on Wednesday in Sacramento, have 19 games remaining.

“I’m just coming back when I feel normal,” Rose said. “If that’s in a couple days, that’s great. If it’s not, I’m fine.”