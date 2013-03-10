Cardinal George presides over mass in Rome

Posted 7:07 AM, March 10, 2013, by and , Updated at 12:27PM, March 11, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Chicago’s Francis Cardinal George presided over a mass today in Rome.

It was held at Saint Bartholomew, his home church in Rome.

Cardinal George is among the 115 cardinals who will choose the successor to Pope Benedict XVI. Capture

The conclave to pick the next pontiff will start on Tuesday.

A Vatican spokesman says there’s no reason to believe it will take long to name a new pope.

The new pope needs two-thirds of the vote.

If no cardinal receives that percentage by the 34th round of voting, a runoff will be held between the two candidates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s