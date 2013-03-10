Cardinal George presides over mass in Rome

Chicago’s Francis Cardinal George presided over a mass today in Rome.

It was held at Saint Bartholomew, his home church in Rome.

Cardinal George is among the 115 cardinals who will choose the successor to Pope Benedict XVI.

The conclave to pick the next pontiff will start on Tuesday.

A Vatican spokesman says there’s no reason to believe it will take long to name a new pope.

The new pope needs two-thirds of the vote.

If no cardinal receives that percentage by the 34th round of voting, a runoff will be held between the two candidates.