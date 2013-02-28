A letter for Larry, Pony Boy Larry Potash

WGN Morning News’ daily Voicemail segment where they answer viewer voicemails and emails.
2 comments
Jen
This cracked me up! Thanks for never failing to help me start my day with a smile on my face…
Lawanda Perez
I jus luv da morning show, I’m sure to get some entertainment with my current events,some tyms I lol…Robin wit da Betty Davis eyes, Larry is full of personalty, Pat is always doin da most…&Anna is crazy cool.. Don’t change a thang.. Luv all