Larry Wert named president of Tribune Co. local broadcasting

Posted 6:04 PM, February 13, 2013, by and
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Veteran Chicago broadcasting executive Larry Wert has been named president of local broadcasting for Tribune Co.

The announcement Wednesday puts Wert in charge of Tribune Co.’s 23 television stations, including WGN-TV in Chicago, KTLA-TV in Los Angeles and WPIX-TV in New York, as well as WGN Radio in Chicago.

His responsibilities will not include managing national cable channel WGN America.

Wert, who has been president and general manager of NBC-owned WMAQ-Ch.5 since 1998, is expected to move across the street to Tribune Tower to assume his new role within the next several weeks.

WGNTV’s Dan Ponce spoke with him there on Wednesday.

4 comments