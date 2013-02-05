What do Jay Cutler, Manti Te’o & Lance Armstrong have in common?

A Nielsen/E-Poll ranking America’s Most Disliked Athletes puts Lance Armstrong at the top of the list.
The poll ranked active athletes with a minimum of 10% awareness.
Coming in after Armstrong, Manti Te’o at second, Tiger Woods ranked third and Chicago Bear Jay Cutler tied for fourth place with L.A. Laker Ron “Metta World Peace” Artest.
John
Cutler – cold smirk
Derrick
Te'o draft stock has plummeted. Te'o is one of the most unliked sports figures in the U.S. And Te'o might be gay. Read more at: http://the-nba-insider.blogspot.com/2013/01/is-ma…