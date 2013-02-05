What do Jay Cutler, Manti Te’o & Lance Armstrong have in common?

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A Nielsen/E-Poll ranking America's Most Disliked Athletes puts Lance Armstrong at the top of the list. The poll ranked active athletes with a minimum of 10% awareness. Coming in after Armstrong, Manti Te'o at second, Tiger Woods ranked third and Chicago Bear Jay Cutler tied for fourth place with L.A. Laker Ron "Metta World Peace" Artest.

