Mayor Emanuel called for jury duty

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel got a taste of what it means to be a citizen when he walked into the Daley Center to report for jury duty.

Emanuel arrived shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, and was seen talking to people and shaking hands after passing through security.

First on the agenda: Watching a video called “How To Be a Juror”.

This message was on his Twitter account this morning: “Performing my civic duty for the American judicial system”.

Later on, he Tweeted this picture with the caption: “Waiting patiently to be called into a jury panel. #juryduty”