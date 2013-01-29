Last chance to register to vote in February 26th primary

In order to vote in the upcoming primary, voters must be registered by January 29.
The primary also includes a special 2nd Congressional Primary to replace former Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr.
Cook County residents hoping to cast ballots must register by the end of the day.
Voters who have recently moved or changed their name must re-register online.
For a voter reregistration application, go to: cookcountyclerk.com
