FULL LIST: Chicago area school closings

Last chance to register to vote in February 26th primary

Posted 12:37 PM, January 29, 2013, by and , Updated at 01:08PM, January 29, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

In order to vote in the upcoming primary, voters must be registered by January 29.

The primary also includes a special 2nd Congressional Primary to replace former Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr.

Cook County residents hoping to cast ballots must register by the end of the day.

Voters who have recently moved or changed their name must re-register online.

For a voter reregistration application, go to: cookcountyclerk.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 comments

  • www.Bytekit.org

    America is a “microwave” country, and it is
    not surprising that teens are resorting to the dangerous gastric band to solve an overweight problem.
    A patient’s small intestines are also severed and reattached so they service each pouch. One of my clients had a fear of lizards so bad that she couldn’t
    go to a restaurant because if she saw a shadow that looked like a lizard she would freak out.

    Reply
  • http://www.bytekit.org/

    It’s very easy to say that you’ll exercise, but unless you set aside a specific time, it’s also very easy for that commitment to fall by the wayside. Sucrose has an awful lot more energy provision than sugar alcohols. The weight loss also reduces their risk for several diseases.

    Reply
  • King

    I just could not go away your web site prior to suggesting
    that I extremely loved the usual info an individual provide on
    your visitors? Is gonna be back steadily to investigate cross-check
    new posts

    Reply