FULL LIST: Chicago area school closings

Site of largest Chicago fire in 7 years under investigation

Posted 11:35 AM, January 23, 2013, by , Updated at 01:02PM, January 23, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Firefighters remained on the scene of a warehouse fire on Chicago’s South Side Wednesday morning.

The fire was mostly out, but crews were searching for hot spots.

At its peak, 170 firefighters were needed to get the flames under control.  That was one-third of the Chicago Fire Department’s on-duty personnel, making it the department’s biggest response in 7 years.

The fire broke out in a vacant building at 3757 S. Ashland Ave. in Bridgeport, just after 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

It was called in by a Fire Department Chief who happened to be driving by.

“I was looking out my window and I noticed the fire, and it was pretty hot, intense,” said Bridgeport resident Mike Lopez. “Then this morning, my son wanted to come and look at it, and it looks like an ice castle.”

One firefighter suffered a back injury, but no one else was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

9 comments