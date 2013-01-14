FULL LIST: Chicago area school closings

Foreclosure settlement deadline Friday

The deadline to file a claim as part of the national foreclosure settlement is this Friday.

The settlement earmarks $1.5 billion in payments for borrowers who lost their homes to foreclosure between 2008 and 2011.

Here in Illinois, 64,000 people lost their homes during that time.

Eligible participants had mortgages serviced by Ally/GMAC, Bank of America, Citi, JP Morgan Chase or Wells Fargo.

 For more information, go to:

www.nationalmortgagesettlement.com

