Extra-alarm fire destroys apartment building on West Side

Posted 7:11 AM, January 5, 2013, by and , Updated at 07:33AM, January 5, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The cold weather hampered firefighters’ efforts to put out a fire that destroyed a West Garfield park apartment building.

The fire broke out in the 4000 block of West Wilcox Street of the three-story apartment building at about 11 p.m. Friday night.  Firefighters had a difficult time at first putting out the fire, because the closest hydrants were frozen, according to authorities.

Crews drew water from hydrants from across the neighborhood and fed them to a squad truck to put out the fire.

The first floor of the building had been boarded up, but firefighters found several squatters there. No one was injured.

Investigators are trying to determine the fire’s cause.

