It was a white Christmas after all– at least for much of the North Side.

Lake-effect snow showers throughout most of Tuesday coated the ground with about one to two inches, mostly north of Belmont Avenue reaching from the lakefront to past Western Avenue.

Despite having to grab their shovels, people in Chicago seemed to enjoy having snow for the holiday.

Roadways were slick and there were reports of weather-related spinouts on the North Side and in the North suburbs.