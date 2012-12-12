Villa Park college student wins million in lottery

FULL LIST: Chicago area school closings

Posted 4:19 PM, December 12, 2012
A 21-year old student from suburban Villa Park is the latest Illinois lottery millionaire.

Lottery officials presented Asif Khan the ceremonial check today at the Hillside Shell gas station on Roosevelt Rd where he bought the $20  instant ticket.

Khan says he’s purchased one and two dollar instant tickets over the years but never  $20 dollars for a ticket, which he did just before Thanksgiving when he stopped for gas while on his way to school.

He said he immediately went home to tell his mom.

Khan says he’s been using his mom’s car to commute to East-West University in the Loop in Chicago but now plans to buy a Mercedes.

He says he’ll help his family and some friends and also use the money for medical school as he wants to be a cardiologist.

