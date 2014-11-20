15TH ANNUAL WGN MORNING NEWS DRIVE-THRU TOY DRIVE

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8, FROM 5 A.M. – 10 A.M.

BENEFITING SOCIALWORKS CHICAGO A YOUTH EMPOWERMENT CHARITY BROUGHT TO YOU BY CHANCE THE RAPPER

CHICAGO, November 6, 2017 – The WGN Morning News Drive-Thru Toy Drive will be celebrating its 15th year, the first year benefiting SocialWorks Chicago, a youth empowerment charity brought to you by Chance The Rapper. The Toy Drive will run from 5 a.m. – 10 a.m. on Friday, December 8, 2017, featuring carolers, Santa, and other holiday fun-filled activities. Chance The Rapper will also join WGN Morning News live in-studio. Viewers can drive right up and drop off a new, unwrapped toy. The WGN-TV Studios are located at 2501 W. Bradley Place in Chicago (near Addison & Western).

Last year, viewers and companies donated over 25,000 toys. Ana Belaval and WGN Morning News’ “Around Town” segment will showcase drop-off partners and their special offers for viewers who drop off new, unwrapped toys.

All toys will be donated to Chance The Rapper’s nonprofit SocialWorks, a 501c3 charity, and will be dispersed to Chicagoland children and families in need.

SocialWorks aims to empower youth through the arts, education, and civic engagement while fostering leadership, accessibility, and positivity within the youth throughout Chicago. The charity’s framework for interactive spaces and experiences aims to nurture local talent and open new doors, much like what their founder Chance The Rapper has done in the music industry. Leveraging a combination of grassroots marketing while staying true to his vision, Chance became the first streaming artist to be nominated for and win a Grammy. Together, SocialWorks and friends hope to move forward with the same spirit of innovation, bringing the city and its youth together.

