14th ANNUAL WGN MORNING NEWS DRIVE-THRU TOY DRIVE – OVER 15,000 TOYS GATHERED FOR NEEDY KIDS!

CHICAGO, December 22, 2016 – The WGN Morning News Drive-Thru Toy Drive celebrated its 14th year; its seventh tied to Jennifer Hudson. This five-hour event featured Santa, holiday fun, and an appearance by Jennifer and Julia Hudson. Viewers and companies drove through to drop off over 15,000 toys for needy kids. Photos and videos of today’s fun can be found at www.wgntv.com/toydrive

All toys will be donated to Jennifer & Julia Hudson’s Julian D. King Gift Foundation and will be dispersed December 24 at St. Sabina Catholic Church located at 1210 W. 78 th Place in Chicago. (As in the past, in order to receive any toys, proof of low income must be provided, i.e., medical card and your child must be present). Jennifer Hudson’s Julian D. King Gift Foundation is named in honor of the singer-actress’s nephew Julian King. The specific purpose of the Foundation is to help provide holiday toys to needy children in Chicago. Any questions can be sent to: JulianDKingGiftFoundation@yahoo.com .

WGN held satellite toy drives prior to today’s event. Viewers, who dropped off new unwrapped toys to the following toy drop-off locations, received special offers: ACE Hardware , Abt Electronics . Other partners included Bob Rohrman Auto Group, and ADT Always Cares Program (ADT Home Security Systems ), and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois.

WGN-TV is Chicago’s Very Own source for news, sports and entertainment. WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station, and can be seen on WGN-TV, CLTV, WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV News and Live apps. WGN 9.2 is Chicago’s home of Tribune Broadcasting’s classic TV network Antenna TV and WGN 9.3 is Chicago’s This TV movie network affiliate. WGN-TV is a Tribune Broadcasting station. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com

CHICAGO — The WGN Morning News Drive-Thru Toy Drive celebrated its 14th year, the seventh year benefitting Jennifer & Julia Hudson’s Julian D. King Gift Foundation. Running from 5-10am, the five-hour event on Thursday, December 22, 2016 featured carolers, Santa, and other holiday fun-filled activities. Jennifer Hudson joined WGN Morning News live in-studio.

Last year, viewers and companies donated over 25,000 toys. Ana Belaval and WGN Morning News’ “Around Town” segment will showcase drop-off partners and their special offers for viewers who drop off new, unwrapped toys at the following locations from late November through December 21st:

Abt Electronics – Donors received a $20 Abt voucher with a donation of a new, unwrapped toy (donated toy must be valued at $20 or more; while supplies last; restrictions apply). Abt.com, located at 1200 N. Milwaukee Avenue in Glenview.

ACE Hardware­ –Toy drive donors received a new one sided key – cut at participating ACE Hardware stores for those who donate who donate a new, unwrapped toy for the toy drive (donated toy must be valued at $5 or more; while supplies last; restrictions apply). Approximately 92 Chicagoland Ace Hardware stores participated in this toy drive. Acecag.com

Other partners include:

ADT Always Cares Program – ADT.com; http://www.adt.com/about-adt/always-cares

Bob Rohrman Auto Group – http://www.rohrman.com/

Blue Cross Blue Shield Illinois – www.bcbsil.com

Suits 20/20- located at 7651 N. Caldwell Ave. Niles, IL 601714. https://www.facebook.com/Suits2020/

10Pin Bowling Lounge – located at 330 North State St. Chicago, IL 60654. http://10pinchicago.com/

All toys will be donated to Jennifer & Julia Hudson’s Julian D. King Gift Foundation and will be dispersed December 24 at St. Sabina Catholic Church located at 1210 W. 78th Place in Chicago. (As in the past, in order to receive any toys, proof of low income must be provided, i.e., medical card and your child must be present). Jennifer Hudson’s Julian D. King Gift Foundation is named in honor of the singer-actress’s nephew Julian King. The specific purpose of the Foundation is to help provide holiday toys to needy children in Chicago. Any questions can be sent to:JulianDKingGiftFoundation@yahoo.com.

WGN-TV is Chicago’s Very Own source for news, sports and entertainment. WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station, and can be seen on WGN-TV, CLTV, WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV News and Live apps. WGN 9.2 is Chicago’s home of Tribune Broadcasting’s classic TV network Antenna TV and WGN 9.3 is Chicago’s This TV movie network affiliate. WGN-TV is a Tribune Broadcasting station. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com