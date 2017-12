Tuesday, Dec. 12

Polar air sweeps across the region making for a wintry day. Blustery and much colder. Variably cloudy skies may bring a few flurries early. Daybreak temps hover around 20 degrees. Biting NW winds gust to 30 mph at times, lowering wind chill readings to the single digits. Partial sunshine does little to raise temps. Daytime readings peak in the low 20s. Evening temps dip to the teens before clouds return.…Read More