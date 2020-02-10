Wheaton police investigating attempted kidnapping of 15-year-old girl

Posted 3:24 PM, February 10, 2020, by , Updated at 03:25PM, February 10, 2020

WHEATON, Ill. — Police in Wheaton are investigating an attempted kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl.

At around noon Saturday, police responded to the area of Harrison and Cherry on the report of a suspicious incident.

It was reported that a 15-year-old girl was walking in the area when two white men, approximately 40-50 years old, approached her in an older model white SUV with a roof rack.

The girl declined and proceeded to run from the area.

The SUV was similar in style of a Lexus RX450. It was last seen leaving the area southbound on Harrison.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Wheaton police at 630-260-2161.

