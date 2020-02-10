Snow overnight Wednesday, blast of Arctic air moves in ahead of Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Some wild weather and temperature swings are ahead this week, but not right away.

A system threatens accumulating snow late Wednesday into Thursday, ahead of what could be one of the coldest arctic blasts of the winter season Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures Thursday may open around 30 degrees but fall to 20 degrees during the day, with sub-zero wind chills possible by nightfall. Readings may then crash to 0 degrees by Friday morning, amid sub-zero chills from 10- to 15-below as the day gets underway.

A temporary recovery to 18 could come during the day Friday, which would still be one of the coldest temperatures we've had this winter.

Then just as fast as it arrived, the cold air exits, setting the stage for a vigorous temperature rebound over the coming weekend with a period of overrunning snow or a wintry mix possible Saturday and by Sunday.

Temperatures may even flirt with 40 degrees Sunday and Monday, and rain appears in the cards next Monday.