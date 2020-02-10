Sandoval Plea Brings Possible Red Light Camera Ban Back to Life

The former state lawmaker who once buried a bill to ban red light cameras has pleaded guilty to taking bribes from a company that operated the devices. This week, State Rep. David McSweeney (R-Barrington Hills) says the proposal could get another vote at the Statehouse.

