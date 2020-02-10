‘No to NorthPoint’: Residents opposed to trucking development in Southwest suburbs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN, Ill. — A dispute is brewing over a trucking company hoping to set up in the Southwest suburbs.

It’s deja vu for Manhattan and Elwood residents after Kansas-based NorthPoint Development is back trying to develop its Compass Business Park.

Two years ago in the face of opposition, NorthPoint abandoned its plan. But now, the company wants to annex 1,260 acres in Joliet, which could open up a back door to push Compass Business Park through.

The proposed facility would be three times the size of Midway Airport. With highways and interstates close by, it’s an accommodating location for commercial transit.

Compass would be an intermodal, where goods from overseas arrive and then are shipped out for further delivery.

For many people in the area, they believe the development would cause increase to traffic, noise and light pollution.

“I think NorthPoint development is like a petulant child that will not stop until they get what they want,” said Stephanie Irvine with Just Say No to NorthPoint. “Except, we’re going to be here like adults to tell them 'no, this is our community.’"

NorthPoint is promising a closed-loop system and said traffic would be minimized.

In the past, NorthPoint has tried to sell the project as an investment in the community and more jobs. Joliet plans to send council members, staff and unnamed stakeholders to Kansas to look over NorthPoint Development’s business park there.