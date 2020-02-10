Midday Fix: Live performance from Mariachi Sirenas and details on the 60th Annual University of Chicago Folk Festival

Posted 11:51 AM, February 10, 2020, by , Updated at 12:56PM, February 10, 2020
Data pix.

Kate Early – Publicity Coordinator, member of Folklore Society, former president and student of University of Chicago

Mariachi Sirenas - Chicago’s first all women Mariachi Band, performing Saturday February 15th at the 60th Annual University of Chicago Folk Festival

https://www.facebook.com/mariachisirenas/

Event:

http://www.uofcfolk.org

60th Annual University of Chicago Folk Festival

CONCERTS - February 14th, at 8:00 p.m. and February 15, at 7:30 p.m.

University of Chicago Campus, Mandel Hall in Reynolds Club

1131 E. 57th S.t, Chicago Il 60637

www.Uofcfolk.org  to purchase tickets or 2 hours prior to show at the box office

FREE WORKSHOPS - Saturday, February 15 Ida Noyes Hall, 1212 E. 59th St., Chicago, IL 60637

Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.