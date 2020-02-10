× Family of 12-year-old boy critically injured in Deerfield hit-and-run offers $10K reward

DEERFIELD, Ill. — Police in suburban Deerfield are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and critically injured a 12-year-old boy.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Deerfield Road and Beverly Place. Police said when they arrived to the scene they found the boy, Chase Thompson, unconscious in the roadway.

According to the Chicago Tribune, officials determined the driver struck Chase while driving westbound on Deerfield. The driver did not stop and continued going west.

He was transported in critical condition to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. He was later transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital.

Chase’s parents said he is autistic and non-verbal, and managed to get out of the family home without a coat or shoes.

The boy’s family is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone providing information leading to the arrest of the driver, or to the driver if he or she surrenders to police.

Police are looking for the driver of a dark-colored Ford Escape with damage to its passenger side headlight.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deerfield police at 847-945-8636.