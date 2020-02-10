Chicago police investigating Gold Coast carjacking Monday

Posted 3:55 PM, February 10, 2020, by , Updated at 04:31PM, February 10, 2020
Data pix.

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating after a carjacking Monday afternoon in Gold Coast.

Police responded to the area of State and Oak Monday afternoon. 

A victim reported to police that a suspect carjacked an upper model Jeep Cherokee.

Police said cameras all over the area will help with the investigation.

“At times, offenders will steal a car only to be used in the commission of another or other crimes,” police said.

At this time, WGN does not have word on the condition of the vehicle’s owner.

