Chicago police investigating Gold Coast carjacking Monday

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating after a carjacking Monday afternoon in Gold Coast.

Police responded to the area of State and Oak Monday afternoon.

A victim reported to police that a suspect carjacked an upper model Jeep Cherokee.

Police said cameras all over the area will help with the investigation.

“At times, offenders will steal a car only to be used in the commission of another or other crimes,” police said.

At this time, WGN does not have word on the condition of the vehicle’s owner.