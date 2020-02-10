Charges expected for suspect in deadly robbery in Chinatown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Charges are expected Monday for a suspect in a deadly robbery Sunday in Chinatown on the South Side.

The attack happened around 2 a.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2000 block of South Wells. Police said two men, ages 38 and 39, and a 44-year-old woman were approached by the suspect who attempted to rob them.

According to police, the woman complied but the men resisted, at which the suspect fired multiple shots at the victims. Both men were shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was not injured,

The suspect fled the scene, but was arrested a short time later in the 2200 block of South Princeton Avenue.

Friends of one of the men killed said he may have resisted because he was carrying more than $10,000 to buy a new car.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

A vigil is planned for the two victims Wednesday evening.