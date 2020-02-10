Brief wintry blast expected mid to late week

Despite having accumulated an average amount of snowfall this February, the month has yet to produce a day with normal, or sub-normal temperatures. Through Monday, the month was running 8.7 degrees above normal. Chillier air riding west winds will bring readings closer to normal on Tuesday. Low pressure is then forecast to pass to our south and east Wednesday night, raising prospects for accumulating snow. Unlike snows earlier this month, this system is expected to be followed by a brief, but rather strong surge of polar air. Temps across Canada’s arctic are bitterly cold, with a reading of -42 degrees observed late Monday at Cambridge Bay. Sprawling polar high pressure is forecast to build southward into the Midwest Thursday and Friday, tapping into the reservoir of frigid air. Chicago will receive a passing lobe of arctic cold, and thawing temps are to return for the weekend.