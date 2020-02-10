× Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews gets a career milestone in his hometown of Winnipeg

WINNIPEG – It won’t be a game for the captain to remember, considering that his team lost a 2-0 lead and the game to a division opponent they are chasing for a Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.

But at least Jonathan Toews got to reach a career milestone close to his hometown as he continues to climb up the scoring charts in Blackhawks’ history.

Congratulations to @JonathanToews, who in his hometown of Winnipeg picked up his 800th NHL career point with the @NHLBlackhawks Sunday! pic.twitter.com/NTKrGrKrZ1 — NHLPA (@NHLPA) February 10, 2020

Against the Jets on Sunday, his assist on Dominik Kubalik’s goal 15 seconds into the game gave him 800 points for his decorated Blackhawks’ career. It’s something special for Toews, who was born and grew up in Winnipeg.

O CAPTAIN! With an assist on Kubalik's tally, Jonathan Toews has recorded his 800th @NHL point! #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/wDohGxbQQH — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) February 10, 2020

It puts him into some elite company with the Blackhawks, as he becomes just the sixth in the history of the franchise to reach that mark. He joins Steve Larmer (923), teammate Patrick Kane (1,005), Denis Savard (1,096), Bobby Hull (1,153), and Stan Mikita (1,467) as the only ones to score 800 or more points in their tenure with the team.

In his 13th season with the Blackhawks, Toews has 341 goals and 459 assists in 928 career games with the team. After netting a career high in points a season ago (81), Toews has 45 this season in 55 games, with 14 goals and 31 assists.