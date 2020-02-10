× Backstreet Boys are back…on tour!

The Backstreet Boys are bringing the 2020 DNA World Tour to the Hollywood Amatheatre on Saturday, August 1st. Tickets go on sale Valentine’s Days. You can check the Backstreet Boys website for ticket info.

North America you knew we’d be coming back again 🧬 We’re so excited to bring the #DNAWorldTour to even more of you guys!! Tickets are on sale this Friday & fan club pre-sale starts tomorrow! Check https://t.co/wR7Soy5NL3 for all the info 🖤 #BSBDNA2020 pic.twitter.com/DSP2ARQYjd — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) February 10, 2020

The group rose to fame with their debut international album, Backstreet Boys (1996). In the following year, they released their second international album Backstreet’s Back (1997) along with their self-titled U.S. debut album, which continued the group’s success worldwide. They rose to superstardom with their third studio album Millennium (1999) and its follow-up album, Black & Blue (2000). After a two-year hiatus, they regrouped and released a comeback album Never Gone (2005). After the conclusion of the Never Gone Tour in 2006, Richardson left the group to pursue other interests. The group then released two albums as a quartet: Unbreakable (2007) and This Is Us (2009).

In 2012, the group announced that Richardson had rejoined them permanently. In the following year, they celebrated their 20th anniversary and released their first independent album, In a World Like This (2013). The Backstreet Boys are one of the few boy bands to have continued success long after their peak. Their 2019 album DNA debuted at number one, more than two decades after the group formed. In doing so they have achieved numerous milestones, including the third longest gap between number-one albums on the Billboard 200 chart, at over 19 years, surpassed by Paul McCartney’s 36-year gap and Santana’s 28-year gap, and being the first boy band to top the U.S. charts in three different decades.

The Backstreet Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide, making them the best-selling boy band of all time, and one of the world’s best-selling music artists. They are the first group since Led Zeppelin to have their first ten albums reach the top 10 on the Billboard 200,and the only boy band to do so. The group received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 22, 2013. The group also released their first documentary movie, titled Backstreet Boys: Show ‘Em What You’re Made Of in January 2015.