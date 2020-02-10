Go
Search
WGN TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
WGN-TV
Menu
News
Morning
Midday
Sports
Contests
Traffic
Podcasts
Shows
Events
Weather
28°
28°
Low
23°
High
33°
Tue
20°
31°
Wed
26°
36°
Thu
-2°
29°
See complete forecast
Accumulating snow sweeps in late Wednesday into Thursday morning ahead one of the season’s colder 2-day arctic blasts; temp to dip within striking distance of zero Friday morning; temperature rebound this weekend
Posted 10:55 PM, February 10, 2020, by
WGN Weather Team
Share Update:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
SMS
Click to enlarge
Popular
Bill introduced to ban pumping own gas in Illinois
Rapper Eminem shocks Oscars with performance 17 years late
Oprah tearfully says Gayle King ‘not doing well’ in midst of Kobe Bryant controversy
Washington high school principal put on leave after suggesting Kobe Bryant’s death was ‘karma’
Latest News
Accumulating snow sweeps in late Wednesday into Thursday morning ahead one of the season’s colder 2-day arctic blasts; temp to dip within striking distance of zero Friday morning; temperature rebound this weekend
‘Notorious RBG’ exhibit opens at Illinois Holocaust Museum
Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews gets a career milestone in his hometown of Winnipeg
From suburban cop to terrorist tracker for the CIA
Weather
Snow Saturday morning, mostly cloudy skies throughout week
Weather
Weather Blog
Light snow will make for slick travel/outdoor conditions this Friday morning
Weather
Freezing rain could lead to icy roads Wednesday morning; Winter Weather Advisory issued
Friday Forecaster
3rd grader reports Friday’s weather forecast
News
Weather
High waves, lakeshore flooding today ahead of Wednesday’s expected snowfall
Friday Forecaster
4th grader reports Friday’s weather forecast
Friday Forecaster
4th grader reports Friday’s weather forecast
Friday Forecaster
2nd grader reports Friday’s weather forecast
Weather
Morning snow possible Saturday before windy end to weekend
Weather
Putting the sun in Sunday: Mildest weather in over a month on the way
Severe Weather Updates
Weather
Weather Blog
Winter Weather Advisory – accumulating quick-hitting burst of snow moving east across the Chicago area today- Snow arriving on schedule
Severe Weather Updates
Weather
Weather Blog
Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect across the Chicago area Friday afternoon into Saturday morning calling for accumulating snow changing over to freezing rain/sleet –turning windy/much colder with snow showers Saturday
Explainer
Weather
Weather Blog
Clouds to linger one more day
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.