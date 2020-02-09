Winter Weather Advisory – accumulating quick-hitting burst of snow moving east across the Chicago area today

A Winter Weather Advisory for in general 2 to 4-inches of quick accumulating snowfall is in effect from 8AM to 4PM CST this Sunday for northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana (purple-shaded area on the headlined map). A fast-moving “clipper” low pressure weather system will move from west to east across the Chicago area today, bringing brief heavy wet snowfall and possibly even a clap of thunder to a given location for a few hours and then moving off to the east. Snow accumulation will range from around 1 to 3-inches southernmost counties to 3 to 5-inches far north in counties adjacent to the Illinois-Wisconsin state line.

Snow will hit in westernmost sections of our area Fox River Valley/Interstate-39 corridor mid and late morning, spreading east – arriving in Chicago later morning/midday and in northwest Indiana midday/afternoon. Warmer above-freezing air will arrive immediately behind the snow, with a period of drizzle. The band of snow should be well to our east by mid/late afternoon.

Maps depicting the regional weather radar mosaic and visibility (measure of snowfall intensity) along with a snowfall pictorial display prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service are shown below.

