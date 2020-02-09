Sunday Brunch: Blueberry Quinoa Pancakes

Blueberry Jam
2 Cups Frozen Blueberry
3/4 Cup OJ
1/2 Cup Brown Sugar
1 Tablespoon Red Wine Vinegar
1 Teaspoon Vanilla Concentrate
1 Teaspoon Unsalted Butter
1 Teaspoon Fruit Pectin
Salt to Taste
Method
- Add Oj, Brown Sugar, Red Wine Vinegar, Vanilla Concentrate, Unsalted Butter in a sauce pot.
- Once brown sugar is dissolved and the mixture comes to a boil, add your frozen blueberry and turn heat down to low.
Cook on low until the mixture starts to thicken.
- Ounce the blueberry jam thickens up take it off heat
- Add Pectin and salt
Pancake Mix
1 ¾ cups Flour Sifted
Pinch of Salt
2 Eggs
1 Pint Whole Milk
2 tbsp Unsalted Butter
4 tbsp cooked quinoa
Method
- Sift the flour and salt into a large mixing bowl
- Whisk your Eggs and Whole Milk in a large bowl
- Melt your butter in a non stick pan
- Make a well in the center of the flour and add your Eggs, and milk slow and begin to mix.
- Once the Milk and Eggs are half incorporated, add your melted butter.
- Once the above is incorporated, add cooked quinoa and mix
- Chef Tip: Make sure not to over mix your batter.
- Let the Pancake mix stand for at least 30 minute before cooking
To plate, pile pancakes on top of one another and top with blueberry jam. Add maple syrup and powdered sugar if desired.