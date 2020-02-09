× Police: 4 injured after dog attack inside Plainfield residence

PLAINFIELD, Ill. — Four people were injured Saturday in an “unprovoked” dog attack Saturday night in Plainfield.

At around 9:15 p.m., police were dispatched to the 22900 block of Judith Drive on the report of a dog bite.

Upon arrival, officers located a male pit bull inside the home acting in an aggressive manner. Officers were able to partially gan control of the dog, but due to its aggressiveness, police said it was immediately euthanized.

Police said a 25-year-old man suffered severe injures to his arms and was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in Joliet. Three other victims, a 52-year-old woman, a 25-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were bit and suffered minor injuries.

Police said the dog was owned by the victims and the attack was unprovoked. The incident is under investigation by the Plainfield Police Department and Will County Animal Control.