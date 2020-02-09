Man killed, 7-year-old wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A 36-year-old man was shot, and a 7-year-old girl he is related to was injured, in a shooting early Sunday morning.

It happened just after 3 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Rockwell street. The man was driving a car with the girl, and several other adults as passengers when shots were fired. The car came to a stop in the 1500 block of North Rockwell.

The man was shot in the back of the head and the girl suffered a graze wound to the back. They were both transported to Stroger hospital where the man was pronounced died. The girl was in fair condition.

No one else was injured, and none of the passengers in the vehicle say they saw who fired the shots, or where they came from. Area North detectives are investigating.