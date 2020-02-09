Lake Forest College swimmer Stephen Dwyer continues career after beating Leukemia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE FOREST - Just getting back to the pool was quite an accomplishment at the end of his high school career.

Stephen Dwyer was diagnosed with Leukemia when he was 16 in Arizona, keeping him at home for over a year, but he managed to return to swimming before graduating. That would have been a big enough triumph for some, but he wanted to find a way to continue his career in the water in college.

That's when he found Lake Forest College, and a new chapter of Dwyer's career in swimming was born.

Josh Frydman caught up with Stephen this week to learn about his fight with Leukemia along with his journey to the collegiate swimming in the Chicago area.

You can see his story in the video above.